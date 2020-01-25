Stolen tools: Man released

A HERVEY Bay man caught in possession of stolen tools is free to walk the streets again.

Jaime Somers pleaded guilty to being in possession of suspected stolen property and was immediately released from custody.

Somers appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrate Stephen Guttridge via video link earlier this week.

The 29-year-old was busted on December 26.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Sonia Edwards told Mr Guttridge the vehicle Somers had been a passenger in was intercepted and searched.

She said a cordless drill, compressor and a tool set were found in the boot.

“Some of the items were identified as having been reported stolen the day before,” Sgt Edwards said.

Sgt Edwards said Somers told police he knew the items had probably been stolen but claimed he was not involved in the theft.

Mr Guttridge acknowledged Somers had already spent 28 days in prison and declared the sentence served.