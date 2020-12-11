Stolen ute, shorts: Crimes catch up with Bay thief

A MAN has appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrate Court over the theft of a Toyota Hilux and other items.

28-year-old Richard Cheseldene-Culley pleaded guilty to stealing a vehicle, stealing from a store and failing to appear.

Police Prosecutor Sonia Edwards said Mr Cheseldene-Culley and others stole the Hilux from a mechanic business at Depot St, Deagon in Brisbane.

“A Holden station wagon has attended the premises, it had a car trailer and they have loaded up the HiLux onto the back of that trailer and removed the vehicle without permission.”

“CCTV footage shows the defendant obtaining that trailer which was used that evening and returning it.

“There were two other co-offenders, the vehicle has not been located. The victim is out of pocket $10,000.”

In relation to the shop stealing matter, Mr Cheseldene-Culley stole a pair of shorts and ran off when caught.

Constable Edwards said “Security alarms activated when he attempted to leave the store … the shorts were located, but damaged, as the security tag had been ripped off”.

“He stated he would go to the bank and return to pay for them however he did not return.”

Duty Lawyer Daniel Ould said Mr Cheseldene-Culley was attending Bayside Transformations for rehabilitation.

“He accepts the facts, he was battling drug addiction at the time, using methamphetamine and Xanax and the offence was to support his drug habit.

“His intentions are to finish his rehabilitation with Bayside Transformation.”

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge took into account Mr Cheseldene-Culley early pleas of guilty and rehabilitation efforts.

“The stealing of the motor vehicle is the most serious offence and left someone out of pocket $10,000, which is a lot of money.”

For stealing the vehicle, he was sentenced to three months in prison wholly suspended for with an operation period of 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay $3333 restitution for his role in the vehicle theft.

He was fined an addition $450 for the other two offences and order to pay $49.99 restitution for the stolen shorts.