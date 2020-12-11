Menu
A Woolworths delivery truck was stolen (not the one pictured).
Stolen Woolies truck collides with police car in Bay

Carlie Walker
11th Dec 2020 10:30 PM
A WOOLWORTHS truck, allegedly stolen from a Hervey Bay driveway has collided with a police car.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Police Service said the truck was stolen from an address in Urraween when a delivery driver, who was about to start work turned it on to warm up the motor.

He went back inside to get something and when he returned, the truck was gone.

Police spotted the car in Eli Waters and a 15 minute chase ensued through the streets of Hervey Bay.

The collision between the truck and the police vehicle happened in Pantlins Lane, at which time the chase was called off because of the danger posed by the truck, the spokeswoman said.

She said the police officers involved in the collision were uninjured.

Police located the truck at an address in Urraween about 7.50pm on Friday night.

A 29-year-old man was taken into custody for questioning.

