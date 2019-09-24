FREE SURRENDER: Bay rescue group aims to reduce pet dumping

Hervey Bay Animal Refuge volunteer Mel Wilks is hoping the refuge's initiative of taking in puppies and kittens under three months of age for free, will help stop the animals being dumped.

MEL Wilks remembers the heart-breaking day that a mother cat and her newborn kittens were found in a suit case at Eli Creek.

The Hervey Bay Animal Refuge volunteer said the suitcase was locked with a number of rocks found inside.

"Obviously someone had locked her in there with rocks hoping that the tide would come in and just drown them ... that was a few years ago," Ms Wilks said.

"We also got some kittens brought in after someone had dumped mum and a dog got to mum and ripped her up and the kittens were there watching that, but some people managed to get the kittens before the dog got them as well."

Ms Wilks said there was absolutely no reason for that kind of animal cruelty with many Fraser Coast rescue groups available to take them on.

Kitten season starts in August as the day length increases and extends through the spring and summer months, which is why the Nikenbah refuge will now take in any kittens and puppies under three months of age, for free.

"We are hoping this will save the puppies and kittens from being dumped in a box, on the side of the road or in the bush to die or go feral.

"They will either learn to survive by however means they can, killing birds and wildlife which people hate, or they die.

"It's cruelty and there's no need for it."

Hervey Bay Animal Refuge - volunteer Mel Wilks with kittens Leonard and Penny (grey). Alistair Brightman

Ms Wilks said, of course, prevention was better than the cure.

"The simple solution is just to desex your pet."

From September 1, the Fraser Coast Regional Council has been working with the Animal Welfare League Queensland National Desexing Network to offer local residents a Cooperative Desexing Program.

The program offers cat desexing for a discounted price of $65 for a female and $55 for a male cat.

To find out if you are eligible, phone 1300 368 992 or visit the NDN website at ndn.org.au.