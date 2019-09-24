Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hervey Bay Animal Refuge volunteer Mel Wilks is hoping the refuge's initiative of taking in puppies and kittens under three months of age for free, will help stop the animals being dumped.
Hervey Bay Animal Refuge volunteer Mel Wilks is hoping the refuge's initiative of taking in puppies and kittens under three months of age for free, will help stop the animals being dumped. KateAgaeva
News

FREE SURRENDER: Bay rescue group aims to reduce pet dumping

Kerrie Alexander
by
24th Sep 2019 8:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MEL Wilks remembers the heart-breaking day that a mother cat and her newborn kittens were found in a suit case at Eli Creek.

The Hervey Bay Animal Refuge volunteer said the suitcase was locked with a number of rocks found inside.

"Obviously someone had locked her in there with rocks hoping that the tide would come in and just drown them ... that was a few years ago," Ms Wilks said.

"We also got some kittens brought in after someone had dumped mum and a dog got to mum and ripped her up and the kittens were there watching that, but some people managed to get the kittens before the dog got them as well."

Ms Wilks said there was absolutely no reason for that kind of animal cruelty with many Fraser Coast rescue groups available to take them on.

Kitten season starts in August as the day length increases and extends through the spring and summer months, which is why the Nikenbah refuge will now take in any kittens and puppies under three months of age, for free.

"We are hoping this will save the puppies and kittens from being dumped in a box, on the side of the road or in the bush to die or go feral.

"They will either learn to survive by however means they can, killing birds and wildlife which people hate, or they die.

"It's cruelty and there's no need for it."

Hervey Bay Animal Refuge - volunteer Mel Wilks with kittens Leonard and Penny (grey).
Hervey Bay Animal Refuge - volunteer Mel Wilks with kittens Leonard and Penny (grey). Alistair Brightman

Ms Wilks said, of course, prevention was better than the cure.

"The simple solution is just to desex your pet."

From September 1, the Fraser Coast Regional Council has been working with the Animal Welfare League Queensland National Desexing Network to offer local residents a Cooperative Desexing Program.

The program offers cat desexing for a discounted price of $65 for a female and $55 for a male cat.

To find out if you are eligible, phone 1300 368 992 or visit the NDN website at ndn.org.au.

More Stories

Show More
adoption animal cruelty fccommunity; hervey bay independent fcnews hervey bay animal refuge pets
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    MISSING: Desperate search for Tinana girl

    MISSING: Desperate search for Tinana girl

    Breaking There are concerns for the safety of a young girl missing from Tinana.

    WATER RESTRICTIONS: What you need to know

    premium_icon WATER RESTRICTIONS: What you need to know

    News Dry weather is expected to continue for the next few months

    Child rape accused allowed home 'to feed fish'

    premium_icon Child rape accused allowed home 'to feed fish'

    News The man is charged with four counts of rape of the child

    IN COURT: 51 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 51 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today