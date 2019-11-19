Menu
LNP Shadow Minister for Mining Dale Last has called on the State Government to hold the FIFO review. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Politics

‘Stop delays’: MP calls for FIFO review

Caitlan Charles
, caitlan.charles@dailymercury.com.au
19th Nov 2019 4:00 AM | Updated: 7:23 AM
DALE Last has called on the State Government to review the state's fly-in, fly-out regulations after cabinet met in Mount Isa.

The LNP shadow mining minister said mining communities were being "failed" by the government.

"Jobs and the impact of FIFO workforces on communities is the number one issue in areas like Mount Isa," Mr Last said.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk needs to stop delaying the FIFO review and understand just how important local jobs are in regional communities.

"The LNP will fight for local jobs because we understand the future of regional communities depends on them.

"The LNP wants to end 100 per cent FIFO workforces in the construction stage of large resource projects and instead provide jobs for local communities."

Mr Last said Mines Minister Anthony Lynham had told parliament in August 2017 a review would be conducted during the debate on the Strong and Sustainable Resource Communities Bill.

Labor should also reverse the decision earlier this year to slash fodder freight subsidies for drought-stricken Queensland farmers, he said.

"Farmers are at their absolute limit and need more support to get through this drought, but Annastacia Palaszczuk is cutting them off," Mr Last said.

"The LNP will always stand shoulder to shoulder with regional communities and fight for local jobs, prosperous mining towns and a strong agriculture industry."

