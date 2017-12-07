"Stop the environmental disaster from happening": Adani mine

READERS have had their say on Council's fight for hundreds of jobs to help construct rail, port and coal infrastructure required for Adani's Central Queensland coal mine.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has written to Adani management requesting one of their regional employment fairs be held on the Fraser Coast to maximise employment opportunities for locals.

Chronicle reader Jen Hill believes our generation will one day be the laughing stock for generations to come.

"Known as those who destroyed the reef for the almighty dollar," he said.

"I'm all for jobs...but we should be thinking smart.

"Do a quick search on those behind Adani, in India, it's disgusting."

Julie Edwards doesn't think there will be many jobs.

"The council is getting conned because of the bribes that Adani has already paid them," she said.



Geoff Emery wants council to concentrate on roads, footpaths, water and sewerage instead of jobs from the mines.

"You know the ordinary functions of local government?"



Until there is direct flights north, Shaun Taylor doesn't think it looks hopeful.

"Like every other FIFO mine that won't employ you if you live in Hervey Bay."

"Incompetent clowns."



From experience Darren Williams says every construction site he's worked on had 457 visa people and subbies from other areas working there.

"Unless the locals are trained and ready to go,they hardly any get a start anyway."



Shane Vermey said not even Chinese banks would finance Adani.

"Stop this environmental disaster from happening," he said.



Steve Wright thinks it's the mine that will never happen.

"Chinese are refusing to fund it."

