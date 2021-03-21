‘Stop sending d**k pics’: Nudes could put schoolboys in jail

Exclusive: A "shocked and angry'' federal Education Minister Alan Tudge has blasted schoolboys for sending "dick pics'' to female classmates, and will launch school sex consent lessons within weeks.

Mr Tudge, the father of teenage girls, pleaded for parents to talk to their kids about respectful relationships after a viral online petition by thousands of Australian schoolgirls exposed a culture of sexual abuse and harassment.

He warned that teenagers who send unsolicited sexual photos, such as "dick pics", could be prosecuted.

"It does make me angry that people, particularly boys, would be sending unsolicited sexual images to girls," Mr Tudge told News Corp Australia.

"I'm shocked that this occurs. It's not acceptable - I am very concerned about what I hear is the prevalence of this.''

The federal Education Department will soon release new sex education materials to drum in the concept of consent, to be used with state and territory curricula.

Demand from teachers for sex lesson plans is so high that a private provider of educational videos for schools, Clickview, has seen a tenfold rise in searches for content about consent.

It has produced a free series of lighthearted videos, based on films set in Victorian times, that explain it is wrong to pester for sex, or to submit to sex to avoid making a partner angry.

A still from the Respectful Relationships video from Clickview.

Federal eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant has revealed that "sexting'' - sending images or messages - is prevalent among teenagers.

One in three teenagers has experienced sexting, a survey by her agency found, with one in five girls and one in eight boys sent unsolicited nude photos.

Ms Inman Grant urged parents to report to the police any adults sending nude photos to teenagers.

"It's not OK to send nudes, sexual images or sexual videos to someone who didn't ask for them,'' she said.

"We all need to challenge and reject attitudes that allow anyone to think this is harmless, funny or even justified.''

Mr Tudge said parents, as well as schools, need to crack down on sexting among teenagers.

"Parents need to be having conversations with their teenage children to ensure they know that certain actions are simply unacceptable, and images that are sent online cannot only be very harmful to the recipients but inevitably will be on the internet forever more in some way or another,'' he said.

"Depending on their age they could open themselves up to prosecution.

"Clearly parents are the most important people in this but schools should equally be teaching sex education and issues in relation to consent and respectful relationships.''

Federal Education Minister Alan Tudge has pleaded for parents to talk to their kids about respectful relationships. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Matray

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) yesterday warned that anyone sending an unsolicited nude photo could risk 15 years in jail.

"Creating or accessing child abuse material is an offence, even if you are a child yourself,'' AFP Detective Superintendent Paula Hudson said yesterday.

"Once an image is sent it can end up anywhere on the internet and can never be deleted.

"These images can be traded by online child sex offenders and are known to end up in their child abuse material collections.

"Having naked or even a partially naked image of a person under the age of 18 - including one of yourself - may be classified as child sexual abuse material.''

Australian Education Union federal president Correna Haythorpe said students often found sexual images distressing.

"Sexting and other forms of bullying via mobile devices do create a high level of distress for students and is unacceptable,'' she said.

"Schools need the resources and programs in place to ensure students know their rights and are protected.''

