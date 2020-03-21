Virus calls for stoppage of play in local hockey

H OCKEY : Fraser Coast Hockey competitions have temporarily blown full time on playing and training amid due to COVID-19 health concerns.

A statement on Facebook by the Hervey Bay Hockey Association Management Committee advised its members that due to the implications of the coronavirus, all hockey activities inclusive of the 2020 competition and training has been suspended from March 19, 2020.

The HBHA will endeavour to get the 2020 season back up and running as soon as possible and will reassess the situation early May and keep members updated as more information comes to hand.

Maryborough and District Hockey Association also released a statement on Facebook to say it was closely monitoring the current COVID-19 health situation and advice from the Government, Hockey Australia and Hockey Queensland.

The MDHA wanted to stress this decision was just a suspension and not a cancellation and will review the position mid-April with the hope to recommence early May.

The association will continue to work closely with clubs to achieve the best outcomes it can for players and the sport while closely monitoring the unfolding health situation and financial impact created from it.