STORM ALERT: Weekend weather to take a turn

Inland showers and thunderstorms are tipped for the rest of the weekend on the Fraser Coast, with Hervey Bay and Maryborough expecting anywhere between 5-20mm of rainfall.

It follows Maryborough hitting its warmest average temperature since 1947 in the past few weeks.

Duty forecaster for the Bureau of Meteorology Julian de Morton said residents should take note of any storm warnings issued by the Bureau over the next few days.

He said there was potential for damaging wind gusts as the stormy weather rolled in.

"The trough to the West will amplify on Sunday, possibly in the late afternoon or evening, and hold right through until Monday morning," Mr de Morton said.

Mr de Morton said the Fraser Coast could expect sunny conditions and cooler mornings around the region from Tuesday.

Hervey Bay and Maryborough can expect maximum temperatures of 24-25 degrees tomorrow.