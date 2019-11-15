Storm coach weighs in on Gallen-Hall stoush

Victorious Storm coach Craig Bellamy talks with opposition captain Paul Gallen after the Cronulla Sharks v Melbourne Storm NRL preliminary final at the SFS in Sydney.

Craig Bellamy has coached many of the toughest men in rugby league over the last 20 years.

At the top of that list is recently retired Cronulla Sharks warhorse Paul Gallen, who he coached in State of Origin for three years from 2008.

It's a huge compliment considering the likes of Jesse Bromwich, Dallas Johnson, Robbie Kearns and Glen Lazarus all played under the Melbourne Storm super coach.

Craig Bellamy coached Paul Gallen at State of Origin level.

It's why Bellamy thinks Gallen is a certainty to knockout Barry Hall at Margaret Court Arena in the Code War blockbuster on Main Event on Friday night in Melbourne.

"Gal's a tough bastard and I think he'll win pretty easily," Bellamy said.

"It was never a surprise that he was good at boxing.

"There's no-one more tenacious or more stubborn in his determination to stay on top of an opponent.

"Barry Hall won't know who's chasing him."

Bellamy and Gallen didn't have much success in Origin at a time when the Maroons were at their peak and fielding one of the greatest representative sides ever assembled.

"There wasn't a tougher player," Bellamy said, "He can absorb punishment and dish it out as well.

"He played so many years in the most demanding position on a football field and never backed off.

"He's one of those athletes who will succeed at whatever he puts his mind to because he's so tenacious."