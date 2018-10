Forty-seven Fraser Coast homes have been left without power after a storm passed over the region.

Ergon Energy has reported 47 homes are currently without power including Gilbert St in Eliott well as North Aramara and Aramara's North Aramara Rd, Musket Flat Rd, Bowling Green Rd.

Doongul has also been affected on Yenda St, Gilbert St and Musket Flat Rd.

Currently the network outage finder states repair work has been delayed as crews unable to continue.