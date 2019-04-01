Menu
DOWN LEG: Tyler Simpson hitting one fine down leg side in reserve grade final. Brendan Bowers
Cricket

Storm declares victory over cricket grand finals

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
1st Apr 2019 12:01 AM
CRICKET: The Fraser Coast Cricket season came to a wet and soggy end on Saturday.

After sustained rain leading into Saturday, concerns were held that no play would be held at all.

Under Fraser Coast Cricket rules if play is abandoned or a game is halted in a grand final, the team that finished higher in the regular season fixtures is declared victor.

Under cloudy and humid conditions with a heavy outfield the A and reserve grade finals started as scheduled.

Cavaliers were sent into bat in A-grade with the task ahead of them to become premiers.

They would have to defeat Past Grammars as well as the looming weather conditions.

The match did not start well will opening batsman John Kosmidis scoring a duck.

Regular wickets continued to fall with the side being all out for a total of 89 in the 36th over.

Past Grammars' innings lasted just over two overs before the storm struck and play was called.

The result was declared a draw and Past Grammars were awarded the premiership.

In the reserve grade final the result was the similar.

Tinana went out to bat scoring 163 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their innings.

Three Tinana batsmen scored 30 runs or more to place their team in a strong position.

Bay Power batsmen faced five overs before play was called.

The result was declared a draw and Tinana was awarded the premiership.

Tinana's Wayne Simpson summed up what it meant to his team.

"We would have liked to finish the match but that is how it unfolded,” Simpson said.

"We played well all year and it has been a few years since Tinana won.”

