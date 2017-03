Power has been cut to hundreds of Fraser Coast residents.

The outage is reported by Ergon Energy to have occurred at 6.47pm.

More than 300 residents in Mungar, Bauple, Tinana, and Antigua are affected, and there is no estimate time for the fix.

The power outage coincided with the passing of a heavy storm that dumped 15.8mm at Gympie, but nothing at the Bureau of Meteorology gauges in Maryborough and Hervey Bay.