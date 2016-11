A HEAVY storm appears to be on the Fraser Coast's doorstep but nothing substantial is expected.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson Dean Narramore said storms were heading towards the Bay but they are moving north-north west.

"Maryborough might get a bit of rain, and Hervey Bay will be lucky to get some light rain and some flashes."

Mr Narramore said Biggenden and Childers were more likely to cop the storm.