Residents in Tiaro prepare for a monster storm on October 11. Boni Holmes

TIARO residents were prepared for the worst ahead of Thursday night's predicted storm.

Cars throughout town were secured under cover, and residents remained indoors, leading up to the storm's passing.

The town ultimately missed being hit by hail, which instead made its presence known in nearby Pineapple Hill.