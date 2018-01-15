STORM PHOTOS: Wind and rain overnight and what's ahead

VERY little rain was recorded on the Fraser Coast overnight as winds howled through when an afternoon storm continued into Sunday night.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology 3.6mm fell in Hervey Bay overnight and 6mm in Maryborough.

Winds reached speeds of 33km/hr in the Heritage City and 28km/hr in Hervey Bay, howling through about 8.30pm before slowly dropping off throughout the night.

Takura. Kylie Chapman

We can expect a mostly sunny 30 degrees today with a possible shower expected on Tuesday as top temps start to fall slightly before picking up later in the week.

Readers shared wicked photos of Sunday's storm.

Photos View Photo Gallery

To check out all the spectacular photos visit us on Facebook.

Did you get much rain and wind from the storm? Join the discussion below and tell us what happened at your place.