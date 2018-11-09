STORM PREP: Free dump weekend at local tips

HAD Lyn Dunnings not been prepared for the possibility of an unexpected storm, the consequences during last month's ferocious hit would have been much worse at her home in Yengarie.

She makes sure lose items are packed away, regularly removes dead trees, and cyclone proofs dog houses.

This weekend, the region's landfill and transfer sites will be free to use with residents encouraged to prepare their homes ahead of the storm and cyclone season.

"We couldn't have been any more prepared, everything that happened to us involved the tornado picking up the shed and there's nothing we could have done to prevent that," Ms Dunnings said.

"You see trampolines flying in backyards; people need to be aware to clean-up."

The following applies to the storm season clean-up weekend:

Domestic / household loads only. Truck loads will be charged at normal rates;

Domestic quantity means a 4'x6' trailer/ute or car load;

Sort your load before you come in and pack your load with rubbish on the bottom and recycling on the top;

Un-gassed fridges, freezers, air conditioners, tyres and mattresses at no charge;

Maximum of six (6) 4WD/car/bike tyres per load; and

Maximum of four (4) mattresses per load.

A list of opening times at the different landfills and transfer sites is available on the council's website here.

For safety reasons the tip shops at Nikenbah Transfer Station and Maryborough landfill will be closed and there will be no mulch for sale.