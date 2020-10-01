Storm season clean-up: What’s free to dump and what’s not

THE council is promoting Get Ready Month in October to encourage residents to prepare for the coming storm and cyclone season.

Councillor David Lee said it was now time to clean up and get rid of anything that could become airborne in a cyclone.

"Get rid of those old sheets of corrugated iron, damaged or unwanted or unused play equipment, outdoor furniture and barbecues from your backyard," he said.

"It is time to trim trees and branches from around your homes and prepare for the storm season."

"Broken branches and loose items can become airborne in a storm or cyclone and damage houses or injure people."

Residents will be able to dispose of four cubic metres or one tonne of green waste for free.

"Loads from commercial operators will be charged at normal rates," he said.

To cut confusion, a list of items that can be disposed of for free during the Storm Clean-Up Month is available on the Council website.

Councillor David Lee. Photo: Cody Fox/ File

Residents will still be encouraged to sort their loads to ensure all reusable and recyclable items and green waste can be disposed of for free and don't end up in landfill.

As part of the changes, the council will no longer accept free-of-charge, tyres, mattresses or fridges, freezers and air conditioners that have not been degassed during the storm clean-up.

"In previous years residents would bring in these items during the storm clean-up campaign," Cr Lee said.

"That is not what the storm clean-up campaign is designed to encourage.

"The storm clean-up campaign is to encourage us to prepare for storm season - to make sure that our gutters are clean, overhanging branches near our homes are trimmed and items that could become missiles in a storm have been secured or removed.