STORM SHOCKER: XPT damaged as cell sweeps over valley

A crew member of TNT Towing took this photo while helping emergency services clear a scene where a tree fell on a car on the Pringles Way, north of Grafton. Photo: TNT Towing

A wild storm has caused extensive damage throughout the Clarence Valley, including stopping the XPT north of Grafton.

Authorities have confirmed the train struck trees that had fallen across the track at Warragai Creek, 20km north of Grafton.

A spokesman from Fire and Rescue NSW said trees had ruptured the fuel tank of the train and that Hazmat crews were at the scene to clean up a diesel spill.

Other crews are on route to assist, and it is understood there are no injuries as a result of the crash.

In the near vicinity, a tree fell on the Pringles Way near Stuarts Road, landing on top of a car.

A spokesman from TNT Towing, whose crew were assisting authorities in cleaning up the scene, said the occupants of the car were trapped for a period of time, and emergency services were quickly on scene to help get them out of the car.

The Westpac Rescue helicopter arrived on scene around 6.30pm, and it is believed they will transport the occupants to Gold Coast University Hospital.

The menacing storm cut a swathe through the northern part of the Clarence Valley, with high winds and flooding rains recorded by Daily Examiner readers in areas such as Waterview Heights and further north along the Summerland Way. Trees were reported to be down across the roads at Rogans Bridge Road and the Clarence Way.

Lauren Noordhof took this photo of damage as storm swept through Grevillea Drive at Waterview Heights

Power was out for hundreds of residents north of Grafton, with Essential Energy crews inspecting the damage, with many trees reported across power lines in the Lawrence area and beyond.

For much of the Clarence Valley, they got to sit back and watch the light show, as the huge storm front moved across the valley, with our readers capturing some spectacular images of the massive front.

An amazing aerial view of the storm taken at Sandon by photographer Amiria Takarangi of Shack Creations

More information as it comes to hand.