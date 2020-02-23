Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Josh Addo-Carr’s tribute to indigenous AFL icon Nicky Winmar. Picture: AAP Images
Josh Addo-Carr’s tribute to indigenous AFL icon Nicky Winmar. Picture: AAP Images
Rugby League

Storm star’s incredible Winmar tribute

by Travis Meyn
23rd Feb 2020 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Melbourne Storm star Josh Addo-Carr has delivered a stirring tribute to indigenous AFL icon Nicky Winmar.

Winmar was the face of one of Australia's most iconic sporting moments in 1993 when he raised his St Kilda guernsey and pointed to his skin following years of racist taunts.

The image has been immortalised in Australian history and Addo-Carr chose the perfect stage to honour one of the country's bravest indigenous athletes.

With 23,599 in the stands watching on, Addo-Carr broke from the indigenous team's huddle during the pre-game war cry, strode away and lifted his shirt.

It was a silent, harmless, stand from a person empowered by the game.

Josh Addo-Carr’s tribute to Nicky Winmar. Picture: AAP Images
Josh Addo-Carr’s tribute to Nicky Winmar. Picture: AAP Images

Indigenous coach Laurie Daley admitted he did not know Addo-Carr was planning to mimic Winmar.

"I didn't know he was going to do that," he said.

"To be honest, I thought the guys were going to rip their jerseys off

"I think it's great, it gets everyone ready to go."

Nicky Winmar’s iconic moment. Picture: John Feder
Nicky Winmar’s iconic moment. Picture: John Feder

More Stories

Show More
afl indigenous indigenous all-stars josh addo-carr melbourne storm nicky winmar

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vets thrilled at military fake’s conviction

        premium_icon Vets thrilled at military fake’s conviction

        News Decorated airman believes false military credentials undermined real vets’ sacrifices

        Mega M’boro wind farm one step closer to reality

        premium_icon Mega M’boro wind farm one step closer to reality

        News The state government has granted development approval for Forest Wind

        ‘Lying about military service an insult to real heroes’

        premium_icon ‘Lying about military service an insult to real heroes’

        News More than a dozen veterans wore their service decorations inside the public gallery...

        M’boro doctor crisis looms as red tape takes toll

        premium_icon M’boro doctor crisis looms as red tape takes toll

        News ‘It’s extremely convoluted. It is bureaucracy gone mad’