STORM WARNING: Damaging winds, hail expected

28th Nov 2018 12:55 PM

The Fraser Coast is on storm watch as thunderstorms roll in from the west.

The entire Fraser Coast has been included in the most recent storm warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology, and is expected to bring damaging winds and large hail. 

Storm warning
Storm warning BOM

The warning area extends from Bundaberg to the New South Wales border. 

It comes as hundreds of firefighters fight intense bushfires in the Capricornia and the Fraser Coast Local Disaster Management Group moves to alert status.

