STORM WARNING: Fraser Coast on alert

Inge Hansen
by

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for Maryborough.

Parts of Rockhampton inundated as wild weather lashes CQ city

Thunderstorms likely to produce heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding in the next several hours, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Coast on flood watch as severe weather warning is issued

The warning has been issued to other areas including Gympie, Gladstone, Rockhampton, Clermont, Noosa, Yeppoon, Monto and Marlborough.

Rockhampton is believed to have received up to 100mm of rain.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology fcweather maryborough weather warning

Fraser Coast Chronicle
