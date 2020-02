STORM WARNING: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Fraser Coast.

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Fraser Coast.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Peter Markworth said a storm is moving towards Hervey Bay.

He said to expect damaging winds, heavy rain and hail.

Mr Markworth said the storm looked to be losing its severity, but the warning is still in effect.