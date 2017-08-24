Storms brewing: Forecaster explains what it will mean for us

WHILE it's too early to tell, if a decent storm hits the region this afternoon we could be lucky to get 10-15mm of rain in areas of the Fraser Coast.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a shower or two and a possible storm for the region as a trough moves through the south east of the state this afternoon.
So what does this mean for us?
Weather forecaster Julian De Morton said at this stage there is a 50% chance of a shower or storm in Hervey Bay and Maryborough.
While we won't see much in the way of rain, Mr De Morton said 1-5mm is predicted but if it is a decent sized storm we could see more falls.
Being a storm it will be hard to predict exactly where in the region showers will fall.
"You could get a shower and storm and your neighbour may not," Mr Morton said.
"If it is a decent storm then you could see up to 10-15mm but the real problem today is how quickly the storms are expected to move."
Looking ahead there is a chance we could see a few showers in the early hours of Friday morning.
The weekend is looking fine with possible showers next week.