Storms, humidity stir up the barra and fishos are scoring

Lauren had a ripper time out on the water with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing and catching this trevally was a bonus.

HUMID stormy weather has stirred up the barra and jacks, with reports coming from the local estuaries of some great fishing.

Burrum

OUT at Burrum, barra and jacks are a favourite at present with most fish found in the upper reaches due to the lack of rain.

Out the front, whiting, flathead and grunter have been reported.

Lenthalls Dam has also been a productive area in which to target barra with some good fish over the magic metre mark being reported.

Wide grounds

THE wide grounds were popular for crews heading out looking for a feed of reef fish.

Coral trout, sweetlip, cod, parrot, scarlets and trevally have made up the catches.

Live baits are always a great way to target trout but working prawn imitation lures has also been successful.

Platypus Bay

THE tuna have been hit and miss this season but the past week has seen some good fishing in Platypus Bay.

Longtail and mac tuna have been carving up bait and taking soft plastics, chrome slices, stick baits and poppers.

Scarlets, blackall and sweetlip have made up catches for reef fishos.

Local reefs

ON the local reefs, pencil squid have been about on many of the reefs which is a main food source this time of year for any species.

Cod, mackerel, trevally, tuna, sweetlip and more gorge on the balls of squid.

Working soft plastics around the reefs has been productive with white soft plastics getting the best results.

For bait fishos squid, either live or fresh, has been working best.

Longtail tuna have also been working the shipping channels with some bigger fish to 12kg being reported.

Sandy Strait

DOWN the strait, salmon have been active in Turkey Strait and the Mary River.

Working soft vibes has been the most effective.

On the ledges blackall, sweetlip, cod, grunter and trevally have been taken on a range of fresh and live bait.

Urangan Pier

OFF the pier longtail tuna have been taking live baits along with golden trevally.

Whiting will be a good target in the first channel along with flathead and gar.