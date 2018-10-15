Storms pass but chance of light rain for the week

RAIN CONTINUES: Glad to be out of the house, even if it meant dodging the raindrops, are cousins Orlando Stead, 11, Jessica Lane, 12, Charlotte Stead, 9, and Michelle Lane, 11 from Urangan. A small chance of light showers are forecast for the rest of the week.

RAIN CONTINUES: Glad to be out of the house, even if it meant dodging the raindrops, are cousins Orlando Stead, 11, Jessica Lane, 12, Charlotte Stead, 9, and Michelle Lane, 11 from Urangan. A small chance of light showers are forecast for the rest of the week. Alistair Brightman

WHILE the storms have passed, Fraser Coast residents shouldn't put away their brollies just yet.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a slight chance of showers through the week as storms ease over the coming days.

It comes after devastating storms tore through Maryborough and the southern regions last week, resulting in thousands of houses losing power and major damage to areas of Maryborough West.

Meteorologist Nicholas Shera said thunderstorms were expected to stop after Monday.

"At this rate, yesterday's weather will be the worst for the week,” Mr Shera said.

"Showers will be forecast through the week but they are expected to be light.”

Mr Shera said the storm front was caused by the combination of small troughs and an upper trough passing over the region.

"It's unusual because it's earlier in the season than what we'd expect, the wet season doesn't usually start until late October or early November,” he said.

Hervey Bay and Maryborough can expect less than 5-10mm of rainfall today and tomorrow.