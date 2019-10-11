Storms, rain forecast for southeast

"All storms can be dangerous especially with lightning. We're likely to see some fairly gusty winds too,"

GUSTY winds and thunderstorms are set to last the southeast coast today and into the weekend as a cold front sweeps across the state.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jess Gardner said storms were expected to this afternoon in Brisbane and the rest of the southeast corner.

The storms could bring as much as 65mm to Brisbane over two days, 50mm to the Gold Coast and 35mm on the Sunshine Coast.

"All storms can be dangerous especially with lightning. We're likely to see some fairly gusty winds too," Ms Gardner said.

The storms are triggered by an upper system that is moving through the state's south today, according to the forecaster.

"That (the upper system) combined with a moist air mass in the southeast quarter of the state will bring showers and thunderstorms today and tomorrow.

"As that system clears offshore tomorrow, we will see some lingering storms in the afternoon," she said.

Meanwhile, Brisbane woke up this morning with the mercury dropping to 14.4C.

"We had a cold front move through at the beginning of the week and that brought a lot of cooler temperatures behind it," Ms Gardner said.

TWO-DAY FORECAST

BRISBANE

Today: Max 24, Min 14.4

Saturday: Max 21, Min 15

Today: 5-15mm rainfall

Saturday: 25-40mm rainfall

GOLD COAST

Today: Max 22, Min 14.3

Saturday: Max 19, Min 12

Today: 4 -15 mm rainfall

Saturday: 20-35mm rainfall

SUNSHINE COAST

Today: Max 23, Min 14.5

Saturday: Max 21, Min 13

Today: 2 to 10 mm rainfall

Saturday: 15-25mm rainfall