Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Melbourne Storm player Sandor Earl works out with team mates at Albert park beach after a recent knee reconstruction. Picture: Andrew Henshaw
Melbourne Storm player Sandor Earl works out with team mates at Albert park beach after a recent knee reconstruction. Picture: Andrew Henshaw
Rugby League

Earl’s long road to redemption

by MATTHEW ELKERTON
11th Apr 2019 3:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT APPEARS winger Sandor Earl's six-year stint in the NRL wilderness is about to come to an end at 1300SMILES Stadium tomorrow night.

The former Penrith Panthers and Canberra Raiders winger is expected to be a late inclusion in the Melbourne Storm 17-man side after flying to Townsville with the team.

Earl has spent more than 2000 days waiting for an NRL return, and if he does take the field will be the first player to return after a four-year ban in what has become a remarkable comeback story.

The former high-flyer, who has not played in the top grade since Round 24 2013, was handed a ban for trafficking peptides and soon relocated out of the country.

He was handed an unlikely lifeline by the Melbourne club in 2018, but it appeared his chance of making it back to the top grade were all but over when he ruptured his ACL in pre-season training.

But after 12-months on the sidelines, and being handed a two-year contract extension, it appears his unwavering perseverance is about to pay off.

While Storm coach Craig Bellamy said he was yet to finalise his playing squad, he admitted Earl had travelled as cover for players under injury clouds.

"We think he is ready, if we put him in he will need to be ready," Bellamy said. "He has had a good pre-season and he is a really hard worker.

"It's quite unbelievable what he has done. After what he has been through and the amount of time he has been out and then to have the ACL injury.

"He has persevered really hard, he is a resilient character and it has been a long time between NRL games for him. It will be a little different but he has worked hard, so if he does make it into our line-up I am sure he will do a good job for us.

"We have got a couple of issues at the moment with a couple of injuries. We have a couple of guys we need to look at … he is certainly with us, and he is certainly a chance."

Earl is in fine form on the field after scoring a hat-trick for the Sunshine Coast Falcons in their 50-10 shellacking of Cowboys feeder club Northern Pride in the Queensland Cup last weekend.

More Stories

Show More
craig bellamy melbourne storm north queensland cowboys nrl sandor earl
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Miscommunication sparks air search for 'missing' fishermen

    premium_icon Miscommunication sparks air search for 'missing' fishermen

    News A MISCOMMUNICATION sparked a search off the Fraser Coast overnight after a couple of fishermen in a tinny failed to return after dark.

    Meeting held to discuss Fraser Coast irukandji stings

    premium_icon Meeting held to discuss Fraser Coast irukandji stings

    News She said the aim was not to reduce the incidents.

    'No event restrictions on Seafront Oval': council

    premium_icon 'No event restrictions on Seafront Oval': council

    Council News CEO Ken Diehm said the council had not restricted event access

    Scott Morrison calls May 18 election

    Scott Morrison calls May 18 election

    Politics There are 16 seats that will be key to whether LNP can hold on