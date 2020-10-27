STORMS UPDATE: What bureau says to expect on Fraser Coast

A storm hit the Fraser Coast on Tuesday, but didn't bring much rain.

A SEVERE weather warning remains in place after storms quickly merged into rain areas while some embedded, heavy thunderstorms remain severe.

This is according to the weather bureau which says large hail is now considered unlikely, particularly since supercells have now weakened.

Severe thunderstorms are however likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding on the Fraser Coast over the next several hours.

Plenty of thunder and lightning is about but only some parts of the Coast have copped a true drenching so far.

Storms have merged causing severe weather on the Coast.



As of 5pm, 15mm had fallen in Hervey Bay and 2mm in the centre of Maryborough, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Other areas on the Fraser Coast however had received more, with Tiaro recording 34mm of rain, Magnolia recording 17mm and Bidwill recording 14mm of rain from 9am.

About 9mm had fallen at Teddington Weir, while the same was recorded at Owanyilla.

At Takura, 4mm was recorded.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

A spokeswoman from the Bureau of Meteorology said more storms and showers were expected on Wednesday.