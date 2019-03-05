Stormwater drains to be replaced at Seafront Oval, Esplanade

DRAINAGE WORKS: A $400,000 project to replace underground stormwater pipes which service the Pialba CBD has started.

WORK has started on a $400,000 project to replace underground stormwater pipes which service the Pialba CBD.

Car parking for WetSide Water Park will be impacted as Fraser Coast Regional Council workers remove the pipes.

The project involves replacing existing stormwater drainage infrastructure across the Seafront Oval and the Esplanade.

The council anticipates the project will be completed in May.

Councillor Anne Maddern said the Esplanade would remain open but would be reduced to one lane while the pipes are installed under the roadway.

"A CCTV inspection of the underground pipes showed the existing stormwater pipes were in a poor condition with signs of cracking and joint displacement,” Cr Maddern said.

"The project will renew the stormwater system and help ensure that stormwater from the Pialba CBD can get away quickly.

"The work will start at the beachside of the oval and work towards the CBD to cross the Esplanade in six weeks, weather permitting.

Drivers will not be able to park on Seafront Oval while the works are undertaken.

Car parks are available nearby in front of the All Abilities Playground and beside the Memorial Hall in Main Street.

The stormwater replacement project is being undertaken in conjunction with the current development of the Pialba Youth Precinct at the eastern end of the Seafront Oval.