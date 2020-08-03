Story behind powerful tradition at whale celebration

IN A morning filled with powerful moments, one kept hundreds captivated, even if they couldn't fully understand it.

As Leandra Gubriel delivered the Aloha Mai E blessing at Paddle Out For Whales on Sunday, her heartfelt connection to the ocean giants was clear on her face and in her voice.

Ms Gubriel's involvement has become a tradition at the popular Hervey Bay event, which serves to celebrate whales and their significance to Hervey Bay.

"The Aloha blessing is about calling the whales in but it's also about bringing love to the community," she said.

"Aloha Mai E means 'love comes', so it's calling love in.

"It's all about blessing the migration and the fleet, blessing the whales we've lost and the whales that are birthing."

She told the Chronicle she had spent the past 30 years travelling the world to be near whales and had found home in Hervey Bay.

When she delivers the Hawaiian language blessing, Ms Gubriel says she appreciates how the oceans, and their inhabitants, connect the world.

As she stood on the end of Torquay pier and delivered the blessing in a clear and resonant voice, she said it felt different this year.

"This year I felt sadness. I felt sadness in the collective," she said.

"Obviously we've all had a really hard year.

"I feel so much energy come through my body and I try to channel it out. It's electric."

Ms Gubriel has an affinity with Hawaii and its culture and teaches Hawaiian dancing and singing in Hervey Bay.

She said the whale migration was a link between the Bay and Hawaii.

"My first experience with a whale was in Hawaii. It was transformative," Ms Gubriel said.

"The fact there's the migration on that side of the planet and we've got ours, I feel like it's connected."