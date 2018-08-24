Story behind the Fraser Coast's top teacher

TOP TEACHER: University of the Sunshine Coast Fraser Coast Educator of the Year award winner Kathleen Heath and USC Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Joanne Scott on Monday evening.

TOP TEACHER: University of the Sunshine Coast Fraser Coast Educator of the Year award winner Kathleen Heath and USC Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Joanne Scott on Monday evening. Clare McKay

KATHLEEN Heath doesn't wear a cape but she has changed lives.

Like all good heroes, the Fraser Coast Education Alliance award recipients have inspiring and unique origin stories that shaped their paths and also the number of students they impacted. The recipients also share another trait; everyone of them is not in their profession for the recognition.

Ms Heath became a teacher because her daughter was born weighing just 450g at 23 weeks.

"My daughter inspired me,” she said.

"I spent a lot of time at home teaching her and I loved it so after she got old enough to go to school, I went to uni to teach more people.”

At a ceremony in Hervey Bay on Monday, Ms Heath was just one example of thinking outside the box to innovate education.

The Hervey Bay Special School teacher of four years took home the top accolade after she created a cooking and garden program written for students from Prep right through to Year 12.

The program is in its second year.

Students plant, tender and learn to prepare food using their school-grown ingredients.

"I started working in the tuck shop - Hervey Bay Fresh Food Cafe - where we work on preparing only healthy meals,” Ms Heath said.

"Last year we won the Queensland Tuck Shop award.

"I love seeing the kids here progress. Even the small things which might not look like much mean a lot to the students and their families.”

The program blossomed after Ms Heath had the idea to grow their own food which then expanded with the help from Hervey Bay Rotary to finance garden beds in each of the school's junctures.

Ms Heath said she was nominated by a work colleague and was amazed when her name was read out for the top award.

"There are so many talented educators that were short listed, it was a complete surprise,” she said.

"Thank you to all my colleagues and support, we have a great team here.”

Her next project will support the students as they sell their home-made dog biscuits to fundraise for a trade training centre to give them skills for future employment.

For the other category winners' inspirational stories check out Monday's edition of The Fraser Coast Chronicle.