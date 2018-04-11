STORY OF: Country music got him through Vietnam

WHEN Norman Brown got home from Vietnam in 1970, he wasn't game to mention where he had been - or what he had seen.



Haunted by the sound of choppers and gunfire, the now 70-year-old believes it was country music which pulled him through the darkest times of his life before and after his tour.



Norm spent one year fighting and 12 more trying to overcome the psychological scars left by the conflict.



"I lost 12 years of my life," he said.



Sitting at his Mungar home, which he is enjoying more than ever after six months in hospital following a serious fall, he can recall his service in Vietnam and stint as a country music star like it was yesterday.



Born into a family of dairy farmers near Brisbane, Norm thought that was also what he wanted to do.



But his mum and dad, who both served in World War II, had other ideas and Norm took up a position as a clerk at Maryborough's railway station.



It was while working at the railway station that Norm saw something that changed his life.



Talented musician and horse breaker Benny Blake was in town and when Norm saw him perform, he knew that was what he wanted to do too.



"I knew it in my heart," he said.



But in 1969, Norm, at the tender age of 21, was enlisted into the army.



He spent 11 days on a boat heading to the south Vietnamese city of Vung Tau.



There was one word for that experience.



"Hot," Norm said.



"They had us packed in like sardines."



Men would go up onto the anchor deck for the cool breeze, until the day a huge wave came and nearly swept them away, Norm remembered with a smile.



When he arrived, Norm was allotted a tent and started patrolling immediately.



He worked in the orderly room and was sent out on operations.



Without talking of blood and guts, he said his strongest memories were of choppers and planes and the nervousness he felt when he went out on operations.



At 3am, sometimes Norm would be woken up by friends and they would gather around and sing.



"We couldn't believe it when we were going to go home," he said.



While in Vietnam, Norm had proposed by letter to the woman who would become his wife and two weeks after he returned they were married.



But Norm found that it wasn't easy to talk about what he had experienced overseas after he returned home.



"Vietnam was a dirty word," he said. "I was very particular about who I mentioned it to."



Sadly Norm and his wife divorced in 1987, but Norm has a son and daughter he loves, both of whom live in Rockhampton.



Norm reckons it was his passion for country music that helped him get through the worst part of his PTSD.



"Country music has been a big part of my life since I got back," he said.



In 1981, Norm got the award for Best New Talent at the Queensland Country Music Awards and the next year he received a gong for Best Unpublished Composition for his song Lonely for You.



He formed a band called Coal City Cowboys and together they toured across Queens-land and Norm's songs got plenty of airplay in the central and northern parts of the state.



Now he wants to get back to playing the guitar, but the ones he owns need restringing.



"In hospital I started missing it."

