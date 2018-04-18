STORY OF: Joan fought for new Granville bridge 40 years ago

MORE than 40 years ago Joan Nowitzke started a petition that got more than 20,000 signatures.



She was fighting alongside her husband for a new bridge to Granville that would be able to withstand flooding from the Mary River and the couple presented the petition to Maryborough's mayor, Alan Brown.



But that was the last they heard of it.



All these years later, Joan is as feisty as ever and still believes Granville needs a new bridge.



Born in Proston in 1938, Joan was the youngest of seven children.



She had three brothers and three sisters and they family moved regularly.



"One of my earliest memories was Dad being in the army and we were staying under a house at Antigua," Joan said.



"It had tin all around it."



The family shifted around a lot, but eventually came to live in Maryborough.



The family home was in Zante St and every day Joan would see dozens of men pass by on their bicycles on their way to work.



"Dad always used to give them the cricket scores," she said.



"Eventually he hung up a blackboard with the score outside the house."



Joan's grandmother was a confectionist who made lollies.



Joan remembers visiting her house and seeing the entire kitchen table covered in sweets.



Her grandfather had a glass eye and he used it to stop his grandchildren from making off with too many lollies.



"He would take it out and put it in the middle of the table and tell us he was watching us," Joan said.



"We weren't game to touch the lollies."



Joan's first job was in a cafe and bakery at the tender age of 14.



The cafe was located near where Toast now operates and the rule was you could eat all the cake you wanted, she said.



It was a smart rule, Joan reckons.



"You only ate for a couple of days and then you would stop," she said.



"You got sick of cake."



Later she worked at a newsagency on the corner of Adelaide and Ellena Sts.



A newsagency still operates there today.



But while some things remain the same, Joan says she and her husband Graham have seen huge changes in Maryborough.



"We saw houses go down the river in Mary St in the big flood and the Royal Hotel fire," Joan recalled.



"Every Saturday night we would go and window shop.



"All the windows would be dressed up for Christmas.



"It was a really great thing."



Joan met Graham through a church youth group that met regularly in Adelaide St.



The couple have been married for 60 years and have two boys and an adopted daughter.



"Our family is very close," Joan said.



The couple lived in Granville for 30 years and when they were first married, they experienced two floods within about two weeks that left them unable to cross the bridge to return to Maryborough.



They started the hugely popular petition calling for a second bridge, but now, so many decades later, it still hasn't been built.



Joan is a strong believer that Granville still needs a floodproof bridge and hopes it happens sooner rather than later.



Granville was not a fashionable suburb in the '70s, the couple said.



"A lot of people wouldn't live in Granville," Joan said.



"It was like a slum. People didn't like going over there."



But eventually small businesses were started in the suburb and more modern houses started being built.



Living in Granville was challenging because of the flooding, Joan said.



"Back then if you couldn't go to work, you didn't get paid," Joan said.



Fortunately Graham was a keen gardener and grew beautiful vegetables, which meant they were never short of fresh food, even when they were cut off from Maryborough.



The couple moved away from the region for a while and owned a bakery at Kin Kin.



They made a cart and took orders from local school children.



"When Graham would walk over the hill people would hear him coming down the road and people would come out and buy pies," Joan said.



When it was time for the children to go to school, they returned to Maryborough, Graham said.



Joan remembers the simple pleasures of the time, celebrating Guy Fawkes night and riding their bikes to Teddington for something to do.



"We used to go to a theatre or a circus, that would be our entertainment," Joan said.



Joan worked at the local fish board until the government closed it down and she has long been a volunteer for the Queensland Cancer Council.



Now 80, Joan loves living at Maryborough's Chelsea Retirement Village.



Graham has had surgery on his knees and the help they receive with maintaining their home and lawn makes a huge difference for them, Joan said.



"We've been here in Chelsea for nine years. We love it.



"We've made so many friends.



"It's as busy or as quiet as you want to make it."



Joan said her passion for Maryborough has never waned.



"I love Maryborough, I've always loved Maryborough.



"We've always come back, it was always home.



"We just simply love it."

