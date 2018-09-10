STORY OF: Chris and Glenn Parmenter - Brave global missionaries

LIFE OF GIVING: Glenn and Chris Parmenter now volunteer between Hervey Bay and Cairns, Far North Queensland.

LIFE OF GIVING: Glenn and Chris Parmenter now volunteer between Hervey Bay and Cairns, Far North Queensland. Cody Fox

IT WAS 2am when Chris Parmenter heard footsteps pounding on the grass outside.

She leapt from the couch and hit the siren to alert the guards she and her volunteer husband Glenn needed help.

About 30 men had cut through the fence of their compound in Honiara, Solomon Islands and started smashing the windows of their house.

Chris ran upstairs to wake her husband, who grabbed a pinch bar and stood near the only window that didn't have a security panel.

"I knew they'd come through there," Glenn said.

"There were two of them on our patio smashing windows.

"One of them was in the hallway beside Chris, he had a steel bar and he smashed the louvres of the window all the way down.

"She had glass all around her and I was bare foot, and I threw the pinch bar out the window.

"They threw the table that was out there, and it hit me on the leg and cut me open.

"We had created a safe room in the bathroom, so I pushed Chris into the bathroom which had three locks on the door.

"We had a washing machine in the bathroom and I pushed that up against the front door, but we did all this while sliding around in blood."

At Mereusu Cove during their first assignment. Contributed

As rocks pelted through the thin fibro walls, Chris tried desperately to phone the local police but when she did get through, they couldn't help.

"They said, 'Oh we can't come, we don't have a car'," Chris said.

<< FOLLOW HERE TO READ MORE COMMUNITY NEWS >>

At that point, she could only rely on her faith and pray to God.

"I said, 'please help us, we need rescuing, send some-body,' and I can guarantee within 20 to 30 seconds, I heard a voice saying, 'What are you doing out there? Get away!'."

The president of the compound chased the intruders away. Nine hours later, police arrived.

This was the third and worst attack on the Parmenter's home since arriving at the Solomon Islands as volunteers in mid-2008.

Adventure, often fraught with danger, has been part of the couple's live since they wed in 1997.

She was raising young children on her own and he had only been recently widowed when, at his late-wife's request, he pursued her.

Chris at Kukunda markets on Kolombangara Island holding rambutans, a native fruit. Contributed

"I thought about it for some time after the funeral, then I rung her up and said, 'Chris, I would like to get to know you better', and she disappeared for a week," Glenn laughed.

"I was doing a lot of praying because I had been divorced for eight years and I still had young children and I needed to be sure," Chris explained.

When it came time to retire, Chris and Glenn, now aged 64 and 77 respectively, again looked to God for direction in their next move.

After seeing an ad for a skipper and couple who would be willing to travel to the Western Solomon Islands, they felt they had their answer.

"The short story is, we got the job," Glenn joked.

They went on to spend 18 months in the Solomon Islands.

For the first nine months, they assisted Medisonship 1, a catamaran carrying nurses and medicine that travelled around the islands treating the people.

The villages around Mereusu Cove where they lived, did not have access to any medical help.

"They would be treated for sores, particularly sores on their legs, runny noses, sometimes burns because they had fallen into the fire pit," Chris said.

"Everything and anything because they couldn't get to a doctor, they just had to grin and bear it basically.

"We met a man who had the most severe sore on his leg and he was hobbling.

"We asked him to come and see us at our house and we cleansed and dressed his wound, we gave him some Panadol. They don't even have Panadol."

Glenn holding a local child from Mereusu Cove. Contributed

Over the next nine months Glenn oversaw logistics in Honiara for non-profit organisation Adventist Development and Relief Agency, which was rebuilding houses and roads that were destroyed by a tsunami.

"We were the only ones who had a lot of team members that could help," he said.

"Oxfam, World Vision, all those NGO's gave their stuff to us and we were able to send teams to put the water back on and do stuff for the village that was washed away."

Looking back on their time in the Solomon's, Chris and Glenn said they learnt it's the simple things in life they valued.

"The greatest thing I learnt was what I needed in life and what I wanted in life. We all want stuff, everybody wants stuff, but we don't necessarily need the stuff.

"It was hard living like that because we had come from a first world country, we had everything at our finger tips, but it taught us to appreciate the simple things in life."

Glenn and Chris Parmenter at a function in Honiara. Contributed

Despite the challenges Chris and Glenn faced, they were determined to continue their volunteer work which took them to Kiribati, 300 nautical miles from Fiji, and later to Far North Queensland where they assisted Indigenous students at a school in Kuranda.

Today, Glenn and Chris are rallying support for a Men's Shed at The Waterford for the residents who are keen to put their skills to practice, and say they will continue to until God guides them to their next mission.