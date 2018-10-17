STORY OF: Colin Reed, from farmland England to war soldier

EVEN in a foreign war-zone, Colin Reed could still picture home.

Rich rural land and his beloved cattle dogs.

From the freezing English hills to country Australia, farming had always been in his blood and was never far from his mind as he served in the Vietnam War in the 1960s and 70s.

Sitting at Hervey Bay's Ozcare Retirement Village he reflects on this and how he never lost sight of what mattered to him most, family.

Glancing up from a painting of his favourite cattle dog Pippa, Mr Reed says he worked with animals throughout his life on dairy farms and small farms.

Growing up in Surrey, England in the 1930s, he never imagined how far he would come when he migrated to Australia.

"I grew up on a big farm over in England, we had more than 200 cows and I was driving a tractor when I was about seven,” Mr Reed said.

"After I left school I tried photography, but there was no film around in those days because of the war.

"We couldn't just go into the chemist and buy it.”

Mr Reed relocated to Australia in 1948, celebrating his birthday on the boat.

"My sister was in Canberra at the time, and her boss was a farmer,” he said.

"She told me there was a job waiting here for me in the city so I telegrammed back and said 'I'll take it.'

After several years of working and living in the Lucky Country, Mr Reed said he ended up joining the army in 1953.

"My stepfather was a former soldier and we came out here just to get out of the army,” Mr Reed said.

"So out of sheer spite I went and joined.”

During his time in the service, Mr Reed served in Vietnam as a Warrant Officer Class 2 with the 17th Construction Squadron from April 1969 until 1970, then with the 55 Engineer Workshop and Park Squadron from June 1971 until February 1972.

He received the Long Service and Good Conduct Medal from the Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Sir Thomas Daly in November 1969 at Vung Tau.

"I decided once I got settled down the best place for me was in the Q-store, because there was always a roof over my head,” Mr Reed said.

"But I found it pretty awkward when the national service came in years later and there were guys being sent to Vietnam that were far younger.”

After leaving in 1982, he continued to volunteer in Vietnam while spending time in Malaysia.

"Back in the day, you just had to show your ID card to Malaysian officials and they would just let you through,” Mr Reed said.

"At the time I was trying to pay for a four-acre block of land in Australia to settle down with.”

That time overseas eventually paid off, with Mr Reed managing to secure the property with his wife Margaret.

"It was a very run-down place (the farm), but what we didn't realise was the property was covered in tea tree timber, which is useless for everything except for firewood,” he said.

"We had three dogs, one of which was Pippa, a couple of goats and Margaret was always mad on raising chickens down there.

"Pippa was a beautiful dog, very loyal, but we believe she ran off.

"She would usually come home at night, standing at the back door pawing at it, but she never came back.”

The pair have been married some 45 years since meeting in Malaysia.