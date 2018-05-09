STORY OF: Dawn Reed was a passionate nurse

Dawn Reed's profession has taken her around the world.

FLYING thousands of feet in the air over the vast Australian countryside, it was the last place midwife Dawn Reed envisioned bringing a baby into the world.

And it wouldn't be the last time she would deliver a baby on a plane.

For the now 84-year-old Hervey Bay woman, it was her decision to become a nurse at the tender age of 18 that led her to journeys across Australia and eventually the globe.

Despite Ms Reed's age, she insists her life adventures are far from over.

Ms Reed in her 30s. Valerie Horton

Now residing at Fraser Shores, Ms Reeds spends her free time exploring the globe and taking advantage of her love for cruising to see new sights.

Born in Sydney to a Baptist minister father and a seamstress mother, Ms Reed describes her and her four siblings' childhood as "happy” and "secure”.

After school, she had the adventurous idea of running away to Johannesburg to complete her nursing studies but her parents insisted she stay - she complied.

Instead, she finished her training and saw the world her own way.

The bulk of her career was spent working in the Northern Territory where she often visited isolated communities to provide service alongside doctors.

For 13 years, she was a flight nurse zipping in and out of the towns on a plane.

"I would have delivered a total of three or four babies while in a plane,” she reminisced.

"But in total, it would have been a couple hundred babies over the years.”

It was a career which saw her come face to face with patients' trials and tribulations of varying degrees.

A certain patient battling breast cancer courageously still brings tears to her eyes decades later.

And a near-death experience herself, which she has mainly kept a secret, still makes Ms Reed wonder "what if”.

While on a plane from a job, a patient who was aboard attempted to gain control of the aircraft causing it to plummet towards the Earth.

Ms Reed said it was a miracle she managed to push him out of the way for the pilot to regain control.

If she had lost her life that day, she would have never found love and married her late husband at the age of 46.

Her experience has armed her with these wise words about men, "there's quantity, and there's quality”.

The pair shared about 30 years together before he passed away seven years ago, but she remembered it wasn't love at first sight.

"I refused him three times,” she laughed.

It's Ms Reed's sense of wonder, humour and curiosity that led her to follow an amazing path with a wonderful story to tell.