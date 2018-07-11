STORY OF: Elaine Gamer - OAM, cancer advocate

LONG LOVED LIFE: Elaine Gamer OAM with a 1979 newspaper clipping of her daughter, Lisa. Lisa tragically passed away that year from leukaemia, which prompted Elaine to take up the cause against the disease from then on.

LONG LOVED LIFE: Elaine Gamer OAM with a 1979 newspaper clipping of her daughter, Lisa. Lisa tragically passed away that year from leukaemia, which prompted Elaine to take up the cause against the disease from then on. Blake Antrobus

THIRTY-NINE years on and she still remembers her daughter's last words.

"Mum, when this is all over, remember to help the leukaemia patients.”

Those were the words Elaine Gamer's daughter, Lisa, spoke to her as they touched down in Mt Isa in 1979.

They had just finished 10 months of leukaemia treatment in Brisbane.

Two days later, after the school dance on a Monday night, Lisa tragically passed away.

She was only 16.

Those words would come to shape Elaine's life for the next forty years - decades of tirelessly working for families devastated by blood cancer diagnosis.

Mel, Elaine and Lisa Gamer at one of Lisa's school events in the 1970s. Contributed

Lisa's passing brought an end to a year of financial stress from travelling back and forth, with Elaine and her husband, Mel, making the journey to Brisbane to support her during the treatment.

Back in the 1970s, there was no MRI for the hospital, no support accommodation for patients who travelled back and forth, and no option of being treated from home.

"Back in the day, the Leukaemia Foundation only had an old Queenslander house turned into three separate units,” Ms Gamer said.

"I remember there were people sleeping in cars outside the hospital at the time because they couldn't find proper accommodation.

"We were lucky my old boss had an empty house we could stay in.

"And so for the next 10 months it was just hospital and home, hospital and home, and that's all we did.”

Elaine eventually took out ads in the local paper to start a Leukaemia Foundation branch (then the Leukaemia Fund) in Mt Isa.

Within days, she had been contacted by more than 20 people.

But this was at a time when fundraising was difficult, where GoFundMe and Facebook event pages didn't exist, and support couldn't be reached through a mobile phone.

Elaine Gamer, back right, with members of the Mt Isa Leukaemia Foundation branch members. Contributed

During the 1980s to the 1990s, Elaine, her late husband, Mel, and the branch members took to drastic measures to raise money.

"We used to go out into the bush to pick up cow manure and bag it every Sunday,” Ms Gamer said.

"We'd sell dung on the road for $2 a bag.”

She remembers the countless garage sales, fundraisers and mock ballet concerts held by the men's branch members, which became a staple of the Mt Isa branch for years to come.

From those efforts, the Fund raised enough money for a television microscope for the Royal Brisbane Hospital in 1980, valued at about $28,000. Ms Gamer was awarded $1000 by Radio 4BC for her efforts, which she donated to Queensland's first ever bone marrow transplant unit.

Dr Ian Bruce, Elaine and Mel Gamer and Gail Petersen with the microscope donated to the Brisbane Hospital in the 1980s. Contributed

Since forming, the Mt Isa branch has raised about $1.1 million.

"And that's just from the people of Mt Isa and the surrounds,” Ms Gamer said.

"Even 40 years later, we still have a lady selling tickets and raffling outside the Mt Isa K-Mart.”

But Elaine's influence didn't stop in Mt Isa.

Her husband's work took her around Gladstone, the Sunshine Coast and much of south-west Queensland over the years.

LONG LOVED LIFE: Elaine Gamer OAM admires pictures of her family on her wall. Blake Antrobus

In 1988, she joined the board of the Leukaemia Foundation, a position she held until 2016. During her years on the Sunshine Coast, Elaine started the local branch of the Leukaemia Foundation.

After settling down in Hervey Bay with Mel in 2012, Elaine quickly spread her influence through the community, setting up local support groups for patients and carers.

"There are still a lot of people who are patients here, some people who just need to have a talk,” she said.

In 2014, she became involved in the Fraser Coast's Light the Night event for the Leukaemia Foundation.

By this time, she was already known as the face of the organisation in Hervey Bay.

But in her flat, it's like Lisa never left her.

Photos of the young, bright girl and Elaine's late husband adorn the walls of the home. The coffee table is spread with a lavender cover - Lisa's favourite colour, and a reminder of Elaine's commitment to the Leukaemia Foundation.

There are scrapbooks piled high of their days in Mt Isa volunteering at the Leukaemia Foundation's local branch.

Having come this far, and seen how much medical science has changed, she only has one thing to say to people struggling with blood cancer diagnosis: "There's always hope.”

"While there's still breath, there's always hope,” she said.

"But the media, the papers, TV, radio, have just been marvellous. Without them, we could never afford to pay for the advertising.