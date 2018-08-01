Menu
LIVING IT UP: Jeff Auton, 72, is a regular face at Maryborough's swimming pool.
Annie Perets
STORY OF: Jeff Auton

Annie Perets
by
1st Aug 2018 5:46 PM
AFTER coming out of the water following his daily swim, Jeff Auton beams from ear to ear.

The larger-than-life character excitedly proclaims that he feels like he's "sparking”.

He is a face known and loved at the Maryborough swimming pool, and it's easy to see why.

At 72-years-old, Mr Auton attributes his vibrant personality to a healthy dose of exercise.

His weekly schedule includes heading to the pool each day, and three sessions at the gym.

Jeff Auton, 72, is a regular face at Maryborough's swimming pool.
Jeff Auton, 72, is a regular face at Maryborough's swimming pool. Annie Perets

The routine doesn't just keep him happy and healthy, but also helps him to keep a handle on his battles with mental illness.

After serving 21 years in the army and undergoing traumatic experiences as a young boy, Mr Auton developed PTSD.

"Therapy and exercise is the most astonishing combination,” Mr Auton said.

"A lot of people don't know that they have a mental illness, like I didn't know until I was 54.”

Since being officially diagnosed, he said his well-being has notable improved with the implementation of the right tools, which includes therapy.

Having also undergone a triple heart bypass and suffering from arthritis, Mr Auton hopes his story inspires others to get up and move no matter the obstacles.

"Sometimes I can hardly get out of the pool,” he said.

"No matter how hard things may seem, live life to the fullest and don't sit at home on your butt.

The larrikin, who has clocked thousands of kilometres in the pool, says the "Amazonians” at the pool (the women) help keep him motivated.

At the gym, he works out with a group of veterans partaking in interval and weight training.

"My advice is just to start,” he said.

"It doesn't even have to be anything drastic, there are smaller things you can do like come to a water aerobics session.”

He moved to Torbanlea 12 years ago from the South Burnett, putting a farming lifestyle behind him.

Through his time in the army, he served all over Australia and the USA.

In his spare time, you can often catch him walking his beloved dog Blott.

He's a father to one, and a great-grandfather of two.

