STORY OF: Love, marriage and a fascination for whales

LIFE-LONG LOVE: Dr Trish and Wally Franklin have been researching Hervey Bay whales for more than two decades.

SOMETIMES two people are meant to find each other, their journeys intertwined, just like those of the whales that migrate north each year along Australia's eastern coastline.

Wally and Trish Franklin are two such people - as rare as the white whale they have tracked for the past 30 years.

The founders of the Oceania Project, which aims to conserve whales, dolphins and the ocean, met 61 years ago when they were working in Sydney.

Wally, an executive in the airlines and a marketing pro, was flying gliders at the time.

When Trish met him, she was smitten.

They were both curious about the world around them.

Trish had left school at 14 and became involved in the study of the history of the Indigenous people of the Wimmera.

They were married within three years.

The two long had a fascination for whales but it wasn't until 1989 that they visited Hervey Bay, which was starting to be known as a hotspot for humpback whale sightings.

They were stunned by what they saw.

Whales were playing and bonding in the shallow water, a remarkable sight for those who cared to look.

From then the couple were regular visitors to Hervey Bay.

The couple, who are parents to three children, first spotted the elusive white whale, Migaloo, in the waters off the coast in 1992.

He had first been seen in 1991 off the coast of Byron Bay, when Wally and Trish believe he was a couple of years old.

Judging by his migratory actions that year, they believe he was a newborn in 1989.

By their calculations, that makes Migaloo 30 years old this year.

Every year eyes turn to the coast, hoping for a glimpse of Migaloo.

There are more and more whales making the northern migration every year.

It's something the couple loves to see - for years they were horrified by the decimation of the whale population and now the recovery brings them endless joy.

It is something they have worked tirelessly towards during their 30 year involvement with the Oceania Project.

"We became interested in the whales in the mid-70s,” Wally recalled.

"There was a lot of interest at the time because the public was just beginning to learn about the incredible decimation of the great whales.

"That was the time when the whales caught out attention.

"Trish was keen to get involved in conservation and care of whales in the early 70s but didn't get the chance to get involved until 1989.”

Now the couple spend 10 weeks every year in the bay filming and photographing the huge mammals.

For the rest of the year they live in Byron Bay, but they think of the two places as sister cities, both terrific spots to observe the different behaviours of the humpbacks that pass through.

Trish photographs the flukes of every whale and has become adept at identifying each individual.

She wrote a significant paper about her observations last year, describing Hervey Bay as a preferential stopover for female humpbacks and noting mature females and younger females were particularly likely to stop in the shallow waters - there are three female whales to every one male that passes through.

Its a spot where mothers bond and teach their calves, many of which have just been born.

"You could almost call it a critical habitat,” Wally said.

It's been years since Wally and Trish have seen Migaloo for themselves, but he was sighted last year.

Every year he travels along the coast on his migration, but he isn't always noticed.

Wally and Trish made a recording of his whale song years ago, capturing two hours of his singing.

While there is some anxiety each year as whale watchers wait to hear if Migaloo has returned, the conservation efforts of people such as the Franklins means it's a pretty good time to be a humpback whale.

Humpbacks can live up to 100 years of age and there's no reason to think the 30 year old whale won't still be making his migration for decades to come.

"We'll have many more years of enjoying Migaloo,” Wally said.