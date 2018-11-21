STORY OF: Max and Noelle Sarah, long-time married bakers

60 YEARS STRONG: Former business owners and bakers Noelle and Max Sarah have celebrated 60 years of marriage.

WHEN they close their eyes, Max and Noelle Sarah can still remember the 3am starts at their old bakery.

The warm, crisp smell of freshly baked bread.

The first light of the morning rolling over Hervey Bay.

It was a common sight for the former bakers and business owners, with their love and career spanning more than six decades across the country.

Growing up in Strathbogie, Victoria, Max started his bakers apprenticeship in Melbourne at the age of 16, following in his father's and grandfather's footsteps.

Life changed with a trip to a radio station where Noelle was playing the piano for a friend at an audition.

Max and Noelle Sarah on their wedding day on November 15, 1958. Contributed

"Somewhere along the line I went to the radio station 3UZ to audition for a radio broadcast, my mum and dad used to do it all the time in Strathbogie,” Max said.

"And she (Noelle) was the best looking Sheila in the place.

That chance meeting kicked off a romance that quickly blossomed into a marriage in 1958, with the pair starting a bakery in Marong.

"By the time we left there we had four children, and we went to Mansfield in the high country and had two boys,” Noelle said.

After working in several other bakeries across Victoria, the pair eventually settled down in Hervey Bay, buying the hardware shop Brightways in 1979.

"After four years of running that store we became relieving bakers and spent a year on the road to cover bakeries from Mt Isa to Richmond,” Max said.

"It was 10 years since I'd given away baking and I was always looking for somewhere to start up again and go back to my trade.

"And in Main St Pialba, as Woolworths was being built, the chemist was moving out so we took out the lease and started Sarah's Bakery.”

Max Sarah working at one of the many bakeries he has owned through his long life. Contributed

The Sarahs recalled many happy memories working together in the shop from 1988 to 1995, with Max and his eldest son Michael often starting early in the morning to prepare the scones and bread.

"We used to have some of the girls come over from the Pialba Hotel after a night out asking 'How do you do that Max?' while I was making the scones,” Max said.

"They'd have black dresses on and of course flour and black dresses mix so well.”

Even Noelle still remembers the early morning encounters, when the girls used to get pies from the bakery and eat them on the front path.

"I just laugh at it... I recently ran into an old friend who used to be one of those girls and we cracked up about it,” she said.

After closing the bakery, the pair started travelling around Australia, visiting locations from Cairns to the Kimberley region. Their son Steven has also continued the baking tradition with his own store Top of the Bay bakery.

And even 60 years on, the pair are still very much in love with each other and their six children and 14 grandchildren.

"Having a sense of humour is the secret, honestly, just laugh it off and also talk to each other whenever you can” they said.

"It's not easy, it's hard work... (but) we adore each other.”