STORY OF: Norma Howard, cooking up a centenary

Dick and Norma Howard were married at St Paul' Church in 1942.

TO CELEBRATE her 100th birthday, Norma Elsa Howard has been busy cooking up a storm and not to be outdone will having two parties - morning and afternoon.

The spritely great-grandmother, who still lives at home, is known for her wonderful tarts, cakes and slices which would be on offer to every visitor who came to her Ann St home.

Norma organised a similar event for her mother Louisa Pohlmann in 1981.

Before her birth on November 2, 1919 at St Margaret's Private Hospital in Maryborough her parents and sister Jean were living in Childers.

Norma Howard (right) with her parents Herman and Louisa and sisters Jean and Noreen in 1926. contributed

She said her siblings were born in Childers and she thinks because of the outbreak of disease after the war it was suggested her mother give birth in Maryborough.

Norma's younger sister Noreen was born in 1923 and that completed the family.

In 1926 the family moved to Goomeri before moving to Maryborough a couple of years later.

"The first matinee I ever went to was with a neighbour - it was The Mickey Mouse Show and we all got a little gift," she said. "I got a cake of soap with Mickey Mouse on it and I still have it."

She attended Newtown School, now known as Maryborough West before starting work at Warry's Pty Ltd at 14 where she weighed out oats, flour and jelly crystals.

"When my older sister was offered a job, she wanted to stay at school and learn.

"But me, the mug, wanted to leave school because I wanted money to spend."

She made great friends here and stayed in the job until she married.

She met Dick, the love of her life, and they liked to frequent balls during the courtship and had many outings with family and friends.

Norma Howard and husband Dick's favourite past time was dancing. contributed

They were married in 1942 at St Paul's Church and had three children, Robyn, Graeme and Jo-Anne.

Dick built a beautiful home for the family in Ann St which they moved into in 1953.

Norma said as a child he grew up in The Pocket and lived on Ann St his whole life.

"He was a cabinet maker and built all the doors and furniture as well.

"We had some beautiful gardens, flowers in the front and vegetables in the back."

Norma made use of her sewing skills, making curtains and bedspreads for the house as well as clothes for the family. In later years she made the wedding dresses for both her daughters.

Learning to play bridge became an interest for Norma as the children were growing up.

She became a proficient player and won a Queensland championship with her partner.

She still plays cards every week with some long-time friends.

She also loved tennis.

Warry's Pty Ltd where Norma Howard (front row second from right) worked from 14 years. contributed

"My father was a great player and he would take me to the club when I was a young teen.

"I played a lot of tennis and played in the fixtures - the court was where Maryborough Bowls is now."

Norma started bowls at Doon Villa in 1982 while Dick played for Maryborough Bowls.

"I won a bit - the C grade, B grade and A grade, veteran singles and runner up twice in the open."

In 2009, on her 90th birthday, she receive her Matriarch's Badge and was the oldest playing member in 2010.

With their three children living away from Maryborough, Norma and Dick always enjoyed their holidays with the family.

All three children said there are many memories and photos of these times including milestones like 50th and 65th wedding anniversaries, 80th, 90th and 95th birthdays.

Friends and family are welcome to celebrate Norma's birthday at the open day on Saturday, November 2 at her home, 340 Ann St from 10.30am-12.30pm and again at 1.30-3.30pm with a cake cutting at 11.30am.