STORY OF: Wayne Bunning, M'boro's RACQ patrol man

LIFE OF LEARNING: From an apprentice on the streets of Banyo to Maryborough's well-recognised RACQ patrol man, Wayne Bunning has always kept learning and growing at the centre of his life.

WHEN there's a breakdown in the Heritage City, he's almost always on the scene.

But changing tyres and fixing batteries doesn't come close to capturing the kind of experience Wayne Bunning has had in his 45 years living and working in Maryborough.

Raising a family through the late 1970s, he saw first-hand the decline of the manufacturing industry in a town once renowned across Queensland for its trains, ships and timber.

He remembers his days of ballroom dancing at Fortitude Valley's dance hall and, later, working with the Heritage City's family history association helping those of German genealogy.

Back then, it took more than a phone call on the side of the road to help someone in need.

It's the hard labour, the back-to-back appointments at different ends of the town, the early starts and the late finishes and all the in-betweens of being an RACQ patrol man in a small country town that make the job that much harder.

But Mr Bunning loves every minute of it.

The 72-year-old will retire from his job of 16 years at the end of the year, marking the end of a career spanning from a mechanical apprenticeship in Brisbane's north to a Tafe teacher inspiring Maryborough's young students.

Wayne Bunning and his wife, Suzanne. Alistair Brightman

Growing up in the 1950s in Banyo, Mr Bunning remembers finding his first job after leaving high school in Year 10.

"My uncle Jim, who was a boilermaker leading hand, got me a job as an apprentice mechanic,” Mr Bunning said.

Working at the Golden Circle Cannery, he completed his apprenticeship working on WWII forklifts and vintage cars.

"They are ancient history, those forklifts, you don't see them now,” he said.

Looking to branch out, Mr Bunning began dabbling in electrical works on Brisbane's 24-volt council buses.

"For four years I worked on those buses... that was lovely, I met a lot of nice people there too,” he said.

But his most significant encounter wouldn't come through bus work or wrangling with old war engines.

A lover of ballroom dancing all his life, Mr Bunning said he got involved in the dance scene at Fortitude Valley's Wrightson's Dance Theatre in the late 1960s.

"A woman called Suzanne was also doing ballroom dancing and she asked me if I'd be her partner for competitions,” Mr Bunning said.

"We ended up doing some competitions together.”

Wayne Bunning with wife Suzanne on their wedding day 44 years ago. Alistair Brightman

That partnership blossomed into a lifetime romance between the pair, who would go on to have six children and be blessed with eight grandkids.

"We have been dancing for a long time, we go to the Tinana Dance Hall on Saturday and Wednesday nights,” he said.

Mr Bunning eventually made his way into teaching after an automotive teacher noticed his self-taught skills in auto-mechanics, which he gained from working .

Mr Bunning's children Paul, Michael and Joey and (front left) Carla, Belinda and Nicole from about 2010. Alistair Brightman

"I was always doing advanced courses to improve my knowledge and skills,” he said.

"A teacher noticed it and asked me 'Why don't you apply for a job as a teacher?'

"I said 'I'm not clever enough - who am I? I'm always looking for improved skills but I'm weak on the mechanical side.'”

To his amazement, he got the job.

"I said to them 'How come you chose me? I'm very weak on gearboxes, brakes and so on,'” Mr Bunning said.

"They said 'We have many people apply for the job who know everything about the auto-mechanics, but hardly any know anything about the car electrics. You do.'”

From the 1970s, he proceeded to teach at the college and inspire young students wanting to learn the skills of auto-mechanics, before branching out to the RACQ role he is known for now.

In his own words: "Maryborough it was, and I've been here ever since.”

An avid lover of history, he became involved with Maryborough's Family History Society, helping members of German genealogy in the town.

When it comes to imparting wisdom on the next generation, Mr Bunning recalls what he would tell his young students at the college: "I look at you fellas and I see you fellas are just as bright as me, and a lot of you are even brighter,” he recalls.

"I got my job as a teacher because I grabbed an opportunity, and I'm encouraging you students to do the same.

"Always look for opportunities and improve your skills and for all I know, in years or decades to come, you could have better paying and better skilled jobs than me, and that wouldn't surprise me.”

Mr Bunning also gave credit to his boss at Timber City Motors, Geoff Buchanan, for supporting him during his job at RACQ.