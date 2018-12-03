Stothard has a new place to call home

NEW DIGS: Jarrod Stothard has moved to Bay Power after spending the past five years at Maryborough Bears.

NEW DIGS: Jarrod Stothard has moved to Bay Power after spending the past five years at Maryborough Bears. Cody Fox

AUSSIE RULES: Bay Power recruit Jarrod Stothard admits it will be strange to line up against his former club but the ball-running youngster will not miss Maryborough Bears.

Stothard is one of new Power coach Kristian Walton's early off-season acquisitions as the club chases its maiden flag.

He will be joined by brother Dylan Alexander at the Urangan club for 2019, but Stothard had his first opportunity to wear the Power logo in a competitive atmosphere at the AFL 9s on the Bay on Saturday.

The 19-year-old will bring immense speed, accurate goalkicking and endurance to a side that reached the 2016 grand final and was dumped from the post-season in the elimination then preliminary finals in 2017 and 2018 respectively despite finishing level on points with the minor premiers but third on the table.

"I wasn't enjoying my footy at Maryborough and (Power captain) Josh Wheeler and a few of the boys were talking to me towards the end of the year about coming down for pre-season,” Stothard said.

Stothard was one of only three players to take the field in all 17 of the Bears' games this season. Maryborough didn't win a game, and lost by an average of more than 220 points throughout the season.

A winner of the Coulthard Medal in 2017 for being the best and fairest in the QFA Wide Bay Reserves competition, Stothard expects he will provide the Power with a lethal ball-running option as he tries to achieve his goal: helping the Power win its first flag.

"I hope to use my speed to run the ball a bit more next season, I think that will be my job,” Stothard said.

"I played for the Power when I was in the under-14s so playing for them isn't too strange, playing against my mates will be a bit weird.

"I've got a lot of good mates playing for the Bears but I'm looking forward to having a full team each week.

"Going to training or to games and having 10 people then seeing the other team with a full 22 got a bit depressing. It wasn't good.”

The Bears are expected to field a seniors team in what will be a five-team competition after Gympie's departure.

Turn to page 14 for photos from AFL 9s on the Bay.