Straight shooting archers target National Indoor titles

ARCHERY: The Wide Bay Archery Club played host to the National Indoor Archery Championships on Saturday.

As one of eight venues Australia wide the club hosted 21 archers from Bundaberg and Wide Bay as they competed for national honours.

Simultaneous events held around Australia were under way with scores entered and winners declared.

A series of two rounds of 60 shots made for a marathon shoot for competitors.

Wide Bay Archery club president Randall Wellings said.

"Competitions usually involve shooting only 60 arrows so this is a marathon for us,”

Wellings was pleased with the turnout and believed some archers had solid chances or recording good results.

"We have some high quality archers here, it just depends on the other locations,” Wellings said

The Wide Bay club is making a resurgence with 115 current members.

Wellings believes once people try archery they are hooked.

"It is an amazing sport, it is just you and the target,” he said.

If you have an interest in archery or want to try the sport the club have regular come and try days. For details go to the club's website at http://widebayarchers.org.au/