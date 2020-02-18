‘Straight up’ guide to youth mental health tested

Deputy mayor Darren Everard at with the Little Blue Book, a "straight up" guide to youth mental health.

A MENTAL health guide designed specifically for youth by Fraser Coast Regional Council and Queensland Health was road tested at the School Captains Network Breakfast last Thursday.

The Little Blue Book is described as a “straight up” guide to mental health.

The council hopes to gain feedback from students on the content, language and readability of the draft book that is scheduled for launch next month.

Deputy mayor Darren Everard and mayor George Seymour with Maryborough school captains.

The network breakfast rotates through St Mary’s College, Riverside Christian College, Aldridge State High School and Maryborough State High School with one held each term.

The event brings together the regions’ young leaders and provides a platform to connect with council on current and emerging issues or projects.

Last week St Mary’s hosted the breakfast which was catered by Hospitality Certificate III students from the college.

Guest speakers from St Vincent De Paul and the Food Basket spoke on the work they are doing in the region.