Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Deputy mayor Darren Everard at with the Little Blue Book, a
Deputy mayor Darren Everard at with the Little Blue Book, a "straight up" guide to youth mental health.
News

‘Straight up’ guide to youth mental health tested

Margie Maccoll
18th Feb 2020 10:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MENTAL health guide designed specifically for youth by Fraser Coast Regional Council and Queensland Health was road tested at the School Captains Network Breakfast last Thursday.

The Little Blue Book is described as a “straight up” guide to mental health.

The council hopes to gain feedback from students on the content, language and readability of the draft book that is scheduled for launch next month.

Deputy mayor Darren Everard and mayor George Seymour with Maryborough school captains.
Deputy mayor Darren Everard and mayor George Seymour with Maryborough school captains.

The network breakfast rotates through St Mary’s College, Riverside Christian College, Aldridge State High School and Maryborough State High School with one held each term.

The event brings together the regions’ young leaders and provides a platform to connect with council on current and emerging issues or projects.

Last week St Mary’s hosted the breakfast which was catered by Hospitality Certificate III students from the college.

Guest speakers from St Vincent De Paul and the Food Basket spoke on the work they are doing in the region.

fcschools mental health and wellbeing
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tech breaking barriers for people with disabilities

        premium_icon Tech breaking barriers for people with disabilities

        News Man with brain injury gets back ‘behind the wheel’

        'Upstanding' man lies about sickening child porn collection

        premium_icon 'Upstanding' man lies about sickening child porn collection

        News ‘Upstanding member of society’ had more than 100 files on a hard drive

        EXCLUSIVE: Big wet’s impact on Coast water restrictions revealed

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Big wet’s impact on Coast water restrictions...

        News Despite the heavy rains, mayor George Seymour says it’s important we continue to be...

        $1.9m upgrade to make Bay crossing safer

        premium_icon $1.9m upgrade to make Bay crossing safer

        News Work is set to start on a Hervey Bay intersection