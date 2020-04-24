Stranded Scotsman using extra time to help feed Coast families

Andy McVittie from Scotland helping out at Victory Care Services in Maryborough. Photo: Alistair Brightman

WHEN a stranded Scotsman found himself with some extra time, it turned out to be the right time for a church care group desperately in need of a helping hand.

With his departing flight cancelled just before the nation’s borders were closed, Andy McVittie’s planned five-month stay in Australia became indefinite.

Someone suggested he volunteer with Victory Church where he has been helping pack food hampers ever since.

His help is much appreciated by Victory Church care services pastor Michelle Maher who said calls for food hampers had snowballed amid coronavirus.

The team has been preparing roughly 200 hampers a week to meet demand.

Ms Maher said many elderly residents in need had required hampers as they were afraid to go outside.

Her Scottish volunteer has travelled along the East Coast of Australia numerous times since 2009 but this latest trip is one he’s sure not to forget.

He said he was lucky to get stuck in a virus-free area on the Fraser Coast and would have been in more danger in the COVID-19 ravaged UK.

Being stuck in Australia’s warm climate compared to his home country was also not without its benefits.

If you’d like to help Victory, phone 4123 2711.