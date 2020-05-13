Menu
A yacht lies stranded on Torquay beach in Hervey Bay. PHOTO: Shaun Ryan.
News

Stranded yacht stops walkers in their tracks

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
13th May 2020 3:27 PM
A YACHT stranded on a popular Bay beach is causing a stir among visitors.

People exercising at Torquay beach could be seen stopping to take selfies in front of the vessel on Wednesday.

Other curious onlookers took photos of the unexpected new attraction from the adjacent jetty.

Hervey Bay Water Police officer in charge Sergeant Paul Bacon told the Chronicle the owner of the yacht had been identified and was aware of its position and situation.

The matter has since been handed over to Marine Safety Queensland to monitor in terms of salvage operations and any possible pollution.

“Police no longer have any carriage of the matter or any involvement in recovery efforts,” Sgt Bacon said.

It is understood managers at the nearby caravan park are keeping an eye on the yacht.

CCTV footage from the area is also being used to monitor the situation.

“Ultimately, the responsibility of the vessel now rests with the owner,” Sgt Bacon said.

The exact circumstances leading to the stranding of the vessel are still unknown at this stage.

