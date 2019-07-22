'Strange' missing link in doctor's tragic death: police

MONTHS on from the tragic death of a much-loved Sunshine Coast doctor, Gemma Diessel, police have revealed how she died despite a "strange" piece of the puzzle still missing.

Caloundra CIB officer-in-charge Russell Connor, who has worked on Dr Diessel's case since her death on February 14, said multiple channels of investigations turned up nothing suspicious.

The Coroner's report released last month revealed Dr Diessel's cause of death as drowning.

Sunshine Coast University Hospital doctor Gemma Diessel drowned during a late-night swim off Currimundi. Her body was found at Dicky Beach the next morning. Contributed

"We have finished on that one and it has been deemed as a drowning," Detective Senior Constable Connor said.

"Coroner's report indicated no suspicious circumstances and no inquest will be held."

Dr Diessel was four weeks into her new role at Sunshine Coast University Hospital when a surfer found her body washed up at Dicky Beach.

Police initially believed the 27-year-old got into trouble during a night-time swim, but her missing phone left doors open for investigators.

Despite extensive searches, her phone has never been found.

"It's quite a strange one," Det Snr Cont Connor said.

"It's thought it might have been washed away with the high tide."

Toxicology results had also returned, but police haven't disclosed their findings.

Dr Diessel has been remembered by her family as loving and supportive woman.

"She achieved more than what most people achieve in their whole life," sister, Tanya Diessel said.