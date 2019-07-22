Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gemma Diessel drowned at Dicky Beach.
Gemma Diessel drowned at Dicky Beach. Contributed
Breaking

'Strange' missing link in doctor's tragic death: police

Shayla Bulloch
by
22nd Jul 2019 10:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MONTHS on from the tragic death of a much-loved Sunshine Coast doctor, Gemma Diessel, police have revealed how she died despite a "strange" piece of the puzzle still missing.

Caloundra CIB officer-in-charge Russell Connor, who has worked on Dr Diessel's case since her death on February 14, said multiple channels of investigations turned up nothing suspicious.

The Coroner's report released last month revealed Dr Diessel's cause of death as drowning.

 

Sunshine Coast University Hospital doctor Gemma Diessel drowned during a late-night swim off Currimundi. Her body was found at Dicky Beach the next morning.
Sunshine Coast University Hospital doctor Gemma Diessel drowned during a late-night swim off Currimundi. Her body was found at Dicky Beach the next morning. Contributed

"We have finished on that one and it has been deemed as a drowning," Detective Senior Constable Connor said.

"Coroner's report indicated no suspicious circumstances and no inquest will be held."

Dr Diessel was four weeks into her new role at Sunshine Coast University Hospital when a surfer found her body washed up at Dicky Beach.

 

The Dicky Beach surfing community is reeling after the body of a young woman washed ashore. Flowers have been left at the botom of the staircase in her remembrance.
The Dicky Beach surfing community is reeling after the body of a young woman washed ashore. Flowers have been left at the botom of the staircase in her remembrance. Patrick Woods

Police initially believed the 27-year-old got into trouble during a night-time swim, but her missing phone left doors open for investigators.

Despite extensive searches, her phone has never been found.

"It's quite a strange one," Det Snr Cont Connor said.

"It's thought it might have been washed away with the high tide."

 

The Dicky Beach surfing community is reeling after the body of a young woman washed ashore. Flowers have been left at the botom of the staircase in her remembrance.
The Dicky Beach surfing community is reeling after the body of a young woman washed ashore. Flowers have been left at the botom of the staircase in her remembrance. Patrick Woods

Toxicology results had also returned, but police haven't disclosed their findings.

Dr Diessel has been remembered by her family as loving and supportive woman.

"She achieved more than what most people achieve in their whole life," sister, Tanya Diessel said.

More Stories

Show More
caloundra police coroner dicky beach drowning sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Why Qld seafood lovers ‘should be worried’ by reforms

    premium_icon Why Qld seafood lovers ‘should be worried’ by reforms

    Business Seafood prices will skyrocket, imported products will flood the market and fishing families will “sink or swim” under new rules in the state’s $300m fishing trade.

    ARRESTED: Bay teens charged over three-day crime spree

    premium_icon ARRESTED: Bay teens charged over three-day crime spree

    Crime A police dog squad found the boys allegedly hiding in a shed

    CASHLESS CARD: Hundreds trying to opt out of trial

    premium_icon CASHLESS CARD: Hundreds trying to opt out of trial

    Politics The problems started when he tried to pay his rent.

    GALLERY: Fraser Coast hops into food and beer festival

    premium_icon GALLERY: Fraser Coast hops into food and beer festival

    News It was also a training ground for one business owner