Stranger's anniversary surprise

THANKFUL: Noel and Janet Dickinson were gifted a free meal but a total stranger on their 58th wedding anniversary this week.
Inge Hansen
by

JANET and Noel Dickinson were enjoying their 58th wedding anniversary lunch this week when they received a gift from a total stranger.

Their bill at Wild Lotus restaurant had already been taken care of.

"We had entrees, a bottle of wine, a main meal," Mrs Dickinson said.

"We went to pay and the waiter said we didn't have to pay for it because someone had paid for it for us."

The couple was taken aback by the stranger's generosity.

"I think they saw us taking photos and knew it was our anniversary," Mrs Dickinson said.

"It was absolutely amazing so thank you, whoever you are.

"It was a lovely anniversary gift and it's so nice to see there are people like that still around the place."

